Thai gov’t eyes 2026 full opening of Automotive and Tyre Centre
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The construction of an automotive and tyre centre in the Eastern Economic Corridor is now more than halfway complete, with the center expected to be fully operational in 2026. The Thai government hopes this facility will promote Thailand as a global manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
The Automotive and Tyre Testing, Research and Innovation Centre (ATTRIC) is intended to help improve the manufacturing quality of automotive items, parts, and tyres, and serve as a center for learning and technological transfer.
The ATTRIC project was first introduced in 2016, after a Cabinet approval for the Ministry of Industry to set up this facility together with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).
Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said this project would help make Thailand one of the key electric vehicle manufacturing bases in the world, while providing opportunities for knowledge transfer and job creation.
He said the centre will boost the quality and competitiveness of Thai automobile and parts, and enable local manufacturers to gain international recognition and acceptance./.
