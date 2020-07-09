World Singapore: Political parties conclude election campaigns Political parties in Singapore wrapped up their nine days of campaigning on July 8 and they are having the Cooling-off Day on July 9 before over 2.65 million voters go to cast their ballots on the next day.

World Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted Vietnam called for the implementation of commitments made at the Berlin Conference on Libya last January to be promoted at an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 8.

World First wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand ends: health expert Dr. Anupong Sujariyakul, expert from the Thai Ministry of Public Health's Preventive Medicine, Department of Disease Control, said on July 8 that the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has come to an end, after the country has not seen any new local COVID-19 case for 44 consecutive days.