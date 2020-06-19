World Indonesia spends nearly 50 million USD on Jakarta subway services The Indonesian Government has approved a budget package worth 700 billion Rp (close to 50 million USD) to assist subway transport services in Jakarta, unveiled Governor of the capital Anies Baswedan.

World Vietnam supports UN observer force’s activities in Golan Heights Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations has emphasised Vietnam’s support for activities of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights.

World Vietnam calls for people-centred solutions to refugee issue Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on the international community to focus on people-centred solutions, and share the burden and responsibility to ensure the success of the repatriation and reintegration process for refugees.