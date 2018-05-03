Rachanond Rungsawang, 26, seen on the screen with his mother, said he had contemplated suicide before doctors gave him a completely new lease on life with the triple-transplant operation. (Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com)



– Thailand’s Siriraj Hospital has successfully transplanted three organs into a single patient - the first medical achievement of its kind in Asia.The successful operation was announced by Prof Prasit Watanapa, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Mahidol University in Siriraj Hospital, and Assoc Prof Visit Vamvanit, Director of Siriraj Hospital, along with the organ transplant team.The surgery was performed on 26-year-old Rachanond Rungsawan, who was admitted to hospital in August last year for heart failure resulting in liver damage, while also suffering kidney disease since early childhood. The medical team, therefore, decided to replace his kidneys, liver, and heart with donated organs sourced from the Thai Red Cross Society.The procedure lasted 12.5 hours, beginning with the heart transplant, followed by the liver and kidney ones. The patient then underwent a recovery phase at Siriraj Hospital for a total of 83 days from December 3, 2017 to February 23 this year. Rachanond has now been cleared to return home and resume his normal life, with all three organs functioning normally.A triple organ transplant involving heart, kidney, and liver has only been performed on 14 patients in the United States, and now in Thailand.-VNA