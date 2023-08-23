ASEAN Vietnam tables 3 initiatives at 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan presented three proposals of Vietnam in his remarks at the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment (AMME), held in Vientiane on August 23.

World Malaysia considers digital economy as on of most important economic foundations Digital economy is considered as one of Malaysia’s most important economic foundations, which will contribute 25.5% to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country by 2025 or more than 382 billion RM (82 billion USD) compared with 23.2% or 348 billion RM in 2021, according to the Horizon - Digital Economy Publication report published recently by Malaysia Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC).

World Malaysia works to escape middle-income trap Malaysia’s Madani Economy policy plan requires determination and implementation to free the country from the middle-income trap and head towards a high-income country, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

World Three candidates run for Singaporean president Singapore’s Elections Department (ELD) on August 22 confirmed three candidates are eligible to run for president in 2023, meaning that Singaporeans will go to the polls on September 1 to vote for the nation's ninth President.