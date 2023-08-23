Thai King approves Srettha Thavisin as new Prime Minister
Srettha Thavisin becomes Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has given his approval for Srettha Thavisin to assume the office of the country's prime minister, spokesperson for the House of Representatives Kampee Ditthakorn said.
Srettha became Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister with a majority vote of 482 in favour, 165 against, and 81 abstentions, from a total of 747 members of the upper and lower houses.
He is also the sole candidate nominated for a parliamentary vote on August 22./.