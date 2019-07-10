Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

- Thailand's new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been formally endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.The Royal Gazette on July 10 published the cabinet lineup of the new Prayut government, including the prime minister who concurrently assumes the post of defense minister.The three deputy prime ministers include Prawit Wongsuwan, Somkid Jatusripitak and Wissanu Krea-ngam.The two other deputy prime ministers are Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit who concurrently assumes the post of commerce minister, and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul who concurrently assumes the post of public health minister.Palang Pracharath Party leader Uttama Savanayana has become the finance minister while Don Pramudwinai has retained the post of the foreign affairs minister.Prayut will lead all cabinet ministers in a swear-in ceremony during an audience with the monarch before taking office.-VNA