World Cambodia: At least seven killed in building collapse As of 1pm on January 4, as many as 25 victims were found, seven of them were dead, after a 7-storey building under construction collapsed in the southwestern province of Kep, Cambodia, a day earlier.

World Indonesia’s low inflation sparks worry about economy Indonesia’s decade-low inflation rate has sparked concern among several economists that it foreshadows a further weakening of the largest economy in Southeast Asia.

World Thailand moves to tackle drought The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry of Thailand is planning to build 421 more water storage facilities in the fight against a looming water shortage.

World Cambodia’s rice export to China up 46 percent in 2019 Cambodia exported over 248,100 tonnes of rice to China last year, up 46 percent year-on-year, said the Cambodian General Directorate of Agriculture on January 3.