Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,646 VND/USD on February 20, up 7 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 17).

Business Workshop helps Canadian firms understand more about Vietnamese market A workshop to help Canadian businesses better understand about the Vietnamese market was held in both online and in-person format in Vancouver by the Vietnam-Canada Business (VCB) Association on February 18.