Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – The Thai Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony in the city on December 5 to mark the 90th National Day of Thailand and the birthday of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Addressing the event, Thai Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ureerat Ratanaprukse highlighted the devotion of the late Thai King to the country’s development on the foundation of efficiency economy philosophy.



The King’s birthday, December 5, has been chosen by the United Nations as the Soil Day in honour of his initiatives related to soil.



Regarding the Vietnam-Thailand relations, the diplomat underscored the dynamism and the sound economic-political partnership between the two countries with many visits of senior leaders as well as growing trade and investment cooperation.



Meanwhile, Le Thanh Liem, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee conveyed greetings to Thai people on the day, while showing his belief that the friendship and all-round collaboration between the two countries and the relations between the city and Thai localities will continue thriving.



Liem noted that Thai investors are running 458 projects worth 8.2 billion USD in many Vietnamese localities. Thailand is the 10th largest out of 116 foreign investors in Vietnam.



With more than 180 invested projects with total investment of more than 270 million USD, Thailand is the 13th biggest foreign investor in Ho Chi Minh City, he said.



In 11 months of 2017, trade between the city and Thailand reached nearly 2.7 billion USD, while over 100,000 Thai tourists visited the city in the period, added Liem.-VNA