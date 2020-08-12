All the new ministers are scheduled to attend a cabinet meeting on August 13. (Source: Bangkok Post)

New Thai cabinet ministers took the oath of office on August 12, completing the process of their appointment



The six new ministers are Deputy Prime Minister cum Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow; Minister of Finance Predee Daochai; Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai; Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovations Anek Laothamatas; Minister of Labour Suchat Chomklin; and Deputy Minister of Labour Narumon Pinyosinwat.

