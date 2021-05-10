World Laos sees lesser COVID-19 cases The Lao health ministry on May 10 afternoon said the country detected 25 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number recorded in the country over the last 18 days.

World Foreign investors laud Vietnam’s infrastructure development plan: Barron’s The US-based newswire barrons.com has published an article annalysing positive impacts on Vietnam’s financial market of an infratructure development plan issued at the 13th National Congress of Communist Party of Vietnam.

World Eight Abu Sayyaf members nabbed in Malaysia Eight Filipinos who are members of the Abu Sayyaf group have been arrested in a special operation in Beaufort, said Malaysia’s Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.