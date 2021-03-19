Society Exhibition spotlights friendship of Vietnamese, Lao public security forces An exhibition highlighting the friendship between the public security forces of Vietnam and Laos opened in Hanoi on March 19.

Society HCM City posts solid performance in overseas Vietnamese affairs The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs must continue to perform well in implementing State management over OVs in the city, giving advice on caring for poor Vietnamese abroad and connecting city leaders and OVs, and strengthening communications on Party and State policies and laws among the community, a city leader has said.

Society HCM City: Pandemic-hit workers to receive free vocational training Workers in Ho Chi Minh City who were laid off or had their hours cut as a result of COVID-19 will have the opportunity to attend free vocational training courses under a new programme initiative, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal Federation of Labour Pham Chi Tam.