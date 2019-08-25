The scooter is badly damaged after the crash. (Photo: atgt.vn)



– Four people died and one got injured after they, riding the same scooter, ploughed into the median strip of a main street in Thai Nguyen city, the northern province of Thai Nguyen, on August 25.According to the local police, Sam Van Thuan, a 18-year-old boy from Hoa An district, Cao Bang province, were riding a motor scooter, carrying four others – two boys and two girls aged 15 – 18, on Thong Nhat street when his vehicle suddenly lost control and ploughed into the strip.The accident claimed the lives of the three boys and a girl while leaving the other girl with brain injury. The scooter was badly damaged.The cause of the crash is under further investigation. –VNA