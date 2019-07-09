At the awarding ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Lao State has recognised significant contributions of collectives and individuals in Vietnam’s northern Thai Nguyen province to training human resources for the Lao northern provinces of Luang Prabang, Phongsaly, Luang Namtha, and Oudomxay.Khamkhanh Chanthavisouk, Secretary of the Luang Prabang Party Committee and Governor of the Lao province, on behalf of the Lao Prime Minister, presented noble orders and medals of the Lao State to outstanding units and individuals at a ceremony held in Thai Nguyen on July 9.He presented a second-class Freedom Order to Tran Quoc To, Secretary of the Thai Nguyen Party Committee; and a third-class Freedom Order to Nhu Van Tam, Vice Chairman of the Thai Nguyen People’s Committee.Eleven other individuals and six collectives received Friendship Orders and Medals bestowed by the Lao State.Secretary of the Thai Nguyen Party Committee Tran Quoc To expressed his honour to receive the order and stressed that local authorities and people have bee deeply aware of the preservation and development of the Vietnam-Laos traditional friendship.He added that the friendship and cooperation between Thai Nguyen and Luang Prabang have been built for many years with the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding on information and experience exchanges in building the Party and political system, supporting administrative procedures in socio-economic development policy mechanism and investment, and human resources training.Thai Nguyen has helped Luang Prabang train 229 students with a total expense of over 43 billion VND (1.84 million USD), and build a seven-billion-VND (301,000 USD) education project, he said.Khamkhanh Chanthavisouk hoped that the two provinces will continue sharing experience in building the Party and government in addition to nurturing the bilateral traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, especially in the field of human resources training.-VNA