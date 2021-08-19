Thai Nguyen holds online exhibition on General Vo Nguyen Giap
A virtual exhibition featuring General Vo Nguyen Giap and ATK Thai Nguyen – a revolutionary land – opened in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on August 19, connecting with its nine localities, museums of Yen Bai, Lang Son, Son La, Bac Giang and Dien Bien provinces and the late general’s family.
This is the first provincial-level cultural activity held online on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution Day (August 19) and National Day (September 2), 76 years of establishment of the revolutionary government of Thai Nguyen province (August 20), and the 110th birth anniversary of General Vo Nguyen Giap (August 25).
With more than 110 photos and nearly 500 documents, artifacts, books, newspapers, magazines and publications, the exhibition introduces to the public about General Vo Nguyen Giap - a loyal revolutionary soldier, an excellent and close disciple of President Ho Chi Minh and the first general of the Vietnam People’s Army.
The exhibition is divided into three parts, featuring activities of the Party Central Committee, the Government and late President Ho Chi Minh at ATK Thai Nguyen, General Vo Nguyen Giap’s activities at ATK Thai Nguyen; and the general with ethnic minorities in the province.
General Vo Nguyen Giap, whose real name is Vo Giap (alias Van), was born in Loc Thuy commune, Le Thuy district, the central province of Quang Binh on August 25, 1911. He passed away in Hanoi on October 4, 2013 at the age of 103.
He once served as a Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Standing Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence, Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnamese People’s Army and a National Assembly deputy from the first to seventh tenures.
The General, whose military career starting with his appointment to lead the first Vietnamese revolutionary army unit with only 34 soldiers in 1944, led the Vietnamese people's army from victory to victory during the resistance war against French colonialists and then American imperialists./.