Society Embassy hosts banquet for ambassadors in Malaysia Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Le Quy Quynh and his spouse hosted a banquet for ambassadors to Malaysia and Vietnam on December 20 on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Society Ho Chi Minh Park upgraded in Chile The Vietnamese Embassy in Chile and authorities of Cerro Navia district in the capital city of Santiago held a ceremony on December 19 to inaugurate the upgraded Ho Chi Minh Park.

Society Tet gifts presented to soldiers on Truong Sa, DK1 platform Gifts have been presented to soldiers on the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and the DK1 offshore platform ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Hanoi satellite urban areas take slow formation Planning for five satellite urban areas in Hanoi, which is expected to help reduce the overloading of the urban centre, lags behind schedule, the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture has said.