Thai Nguyen homestay programme helpful to Lao students
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Thai Nguyen (VNA) – In the 2018-2019 school year, a homestay programme in the northern province of Thai Nguyen attracted the participation of 540 Lao students who had a deeper look into the life of Vietnamese people.
The information was announced in Thai Nguyen on December 20 at a ceremony to review the programme for the school year and work out a plan for the next. Currently the province is hosting nearly 2,000 Lao students.
Since the 2016-2017 school year, the Vietnam – Laos Friendship Association of the province has joined hands with major university in Thai Nguyen to pilot the homestay programme which have received positive feedback from the students and the hosts.
During holidays, Lao students in Thai Nguyen can join local families in their production and daily life activities, which helps them improve their command of Vietnamese and understanding of the Vietnamese culture as well as customs and practices./.
