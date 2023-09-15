Secretary of the Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai (Photo: thainguyen.gov.vn)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) - A delegation led by Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski held a working session with leaders of northern Thai Nguyen province on September 15 to explore cooperation prospects and opportunities in the locality.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai said last year, the province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew by over 8.59%, surpassing the set target. The province has zoned off 12 industrial zones and 41 industrial clusters, covering a total area of more than 6,000 hectares and attracting major global investors such as Samsung, Dongwha, Hansol from the Republic of Korea. At present, there are 173 projects with a total registered capital of over 10 billion USD in the province.





At the working session (Photo: VNA)

She added that Thai Nguyen exported goods worth over 534 million USD to Australia last year while spending nearly 16 million USD on import of goods from the country. It also possesses rich and diverse resources, with around 200 mineral deposit locations, including significant reserves of minerals like tungsten and coal.



According to Hai, education is also a local strength. Thai Nguyen University is one of the largest regional universities nationwide, comprising nine member universities known for their high-quality curricula.



The host committed to open and favourable policies, improving the quality of administrative reform and digital transformation, thus creating the best possible conditions for investors when they come to explore and invest in the locality.



Sharing Australia’s strength in mining and education, Goledzinowski said Australian investors are interested in Vietnam and Thai Nguyen in particular.



He believed that Thai Nguyen will be an attractive destination for Australian investors in the coming time, and pledged to share information to step up the increasingly deep and effective cooperative relationship between the two sides./.