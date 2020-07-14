Thai Nguyen to spend 1.55 million USD to upgrade remote schools
Thai Nguyen (VNA) – The People’s Council of the northern province of Thai Nguyen has approved a policy to invest in a project to solidify kindergartens and primary schools for children from ethnic minority groups and remote areas.
Total investment for the project is over 36 billion VND (1.55 million USD) sourced from Government bonds and the provincial budget.
The project aims to build 34 classrooms of kindergartens and 14 classrooms of primary schools in the districts of Vo Nhai, Dong Hy, Phu Luong and Phu Binh, thus replacing the downgraded ones.
The construction is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
Nguyen Duc Thinh, Vice Director of the Thai Nguyen Department of Education and Training, said the project is part of a larger project in the 2016-2020 period. As of the beginning of 2020, 130 kindergarten classrooms and 136 primary school classrooms had been built at a total cost of 170 billion VND, including 163 billion VND from Government bonds.
According to Thinh, the scheme has significantly improved the infrastructure conditions of the schools and promoted the quality of education.
Thai Nguyen plans to propose the expansion of the project in the future to develop infrastructure and ease difficulties for schools in remote and poor areas./.
