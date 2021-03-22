Thai Nguyen university’s exhibition sheds light on gender violence
An exhibition on gender violence opened at the Thai Nguyen University’s School of Foreign Languages in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, as part of a project on gender-based violence prevention in universities in Vietnam.
Focusing on harassments, works by Vietnamese amateur and professional artists on display touch upon familiar and strange topics such as disdain over others’ appearances, victim blaming, sexual abuse, and psychological trauma.
The exhibition also gives insights into the thoughts of people who have been victims of gender violence.
Co-organised by the university and the Centre for Education promotion and Empowerment of Women (CEPEW), the event remains open to the public until March 30./.