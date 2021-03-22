Society Meeting highlights development of ethnic and mountainous areas for 2021-2030 The steering committee for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic and mountainous areas for 2021-2030 convened a meeting on March 22 under the chair of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh.

Society Prime Minister meets generations of youth union officials Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 22 had a meeting with generations of officials of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) on the occasion of the union’s 90th founding anniversary (March 26, 1931 – 2021).

Society 2,750 dignity kits presented to women affected by COVID-19 The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) received an additional 2,750 dignity kits from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) during a ceremony on March 22.

Society Ca Mau expands forest coverage, improves farmers' incomes The southernmost province of Ca Mau in recent years has developed its protection and commercial forests, which provide much-needed household, export and tourism revenue.