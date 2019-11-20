Thai opposition party leader disqualified as MP
The Constitutional Court of Thailand on November 20 disqualified leader of the opposition Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a member of parliament for illegally owning shares in a media company while running for election last March.
Leader of the opposition Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (Source: Bangkok Post)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Constitutional Court of Thailand on November 20 disqualified leader of the opposition Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a member of parliament for illegally owning shares in a media company while running for election last March.
The Constitution of Thailand bars those who own or hold shares in media business from registering for an election, to prevent them from using the media to their own advantage or to the disadvantage of rivals.
Thanathorn, once seen as a rising star in Thai politics, had argued that he transferred all the shares to his mother on January 8, almost a month before the five-day poll registration period began on February 4.
However, the court found that relevant authorities did not receive proper notification of the share transfer until March 21, three days before the election.
The Future Forward Party currently controls 79 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives, making it the biggest opposition party after the Pheu Thai Party, which holds 136 seats./.