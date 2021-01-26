World CPV’s leadership plays crucial role in Vietnam’s achievements: Thai scholar Political stability under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is one of the most fundamental reasons behind Vietnam’s great development in all aspects over the past years and its increasingly important role in the region and the world, a Thai scholar has said.

World Vietnam attends APF executive board's annual meeting The Vietnamese sub-committee, as the Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF) for the 2019-2021 tenure, attended the APF executive board's annual meeting, which convened virtually on January 25.

World Party Congress draws out ways to boost Vietnam’s prosperity: US journalist The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will draw out measures for the CPV to lead the country’s post-pandemic recovery and foster its prosperity on the path to socialism, said Amiad Horowitz, a reporter of the People’s World and member of the Communist Party USA.

World 13th National Party Congress gains Latin American press coverage Latin American press on January 25 highlighted the opening of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which draws the participation of 1,587 delegates representing nearly 5.2 million Party members across the nation.