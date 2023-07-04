Thai parliament has new House Speaker
Leader of the Prachachat Party Wan Muhamad Noor Matha is elected speaker of the 26th House of Representatives of Thailand. (Photo: AFP)Bangkok (VNA) – Leader of the Prachachat Party Wan Muhamad Noor Matha was elected speaker of the 26th House of Representatives of Thailand at the lower house’s first session on July 4.
According to regulations of the Thai parliament, the House Speaker is also the head of the parliament.
The 79-year-old Wan Noor is a veteran politician with nine times being elected to the House of Representatives. He also served as Speaker of the House of Representatives and president of the Parliament between 1996 and 2000.
The House was also scheduled to elect two deputy speakers on July 4./.