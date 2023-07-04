World German media: amendments to Vietnam's immigration law to help tourism bound back The Vietnamese National Assembly’s adoption of the law on amendments to a number of articles of the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam will contribute to attracting more international tourists to the Southeast Asian nation and boost its socio-economic development, said the German travel site reisetopia.de.

World Thailand to invest nearly 3 billion USD in expanding international airports The Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) plans to invest 100 billion THB (2.8 billion USD) in the expansion of its six international airports in Thailand over the next five years.

World RoK SMEs prioritise hiring Vietnamese, Indian software developers More than 50% of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) want to hire software developers from overseas, especially those from Vietnam and India, amid a talent shortage.