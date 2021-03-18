World Malaysia unveils 4.86 billion USD economic stimulus package Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on March 17 announced a new economic stimulus package, hoping to breathe life into the pandemic-hit economy.

ASEAN Thai economy expected to recover in Q4: Finance Minister Thailand’s Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith feels upbeat about the country's economic prospects because of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, predicting the economy will start picking up in the fourth quarter.

World Indonesian economy must grow 6-7 pct. to escape middle-income trap The Indonesian economy must grow between 6-7 percent from 2022 to escape the middle-income trap, Minister of National Development Planning and head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa has said.