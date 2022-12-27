World Indonesia to shut down largest COVID-19 hospital The Indonesian government has decided to discontinue its largest, makeshift COVID-19 hospital occupying the former Asian Games athletes’ village in Jakarta due to a steady decline in new cases.

World Indonesia grows sorghum to ease reliance on rice Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province is developing into a growing and consumption area of sorghum – a kind of nutrient-rich cereal plant, contributing to dealing with the shortage of rice for stockpile in the country.

World 1982 UNCLOS a step towards freedom of navigation at sea: French scholar The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), also known as the Montego Bay Convention that made its way in the world on December 10, 1982, was a great step towards maintaining the freedom of navigation and has served as a basis for the development of marine activities and ocean conservation, said former Vice Admiral of the French Navy Patrick Hebrard.