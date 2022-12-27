Thai people to spend 11.2 billion baht on New Year holiday travel: Authority
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has forecast 3.14 million domestic trips during the upcoming New Year holiday, generating some 11.2 billion baht (323.23 million USD).
Illustrative photo (Source: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has forecast 3.14 million domestic trips during the upcoming New Year holiday, generating some 11.2 billion baht (323.23 million USD).
Yuthasak Supasorn, the TAT governor, said the New Year holiday from December 31 to January 2 will see a rise in the number of local tourists, especially in the northern regions, where 560,380 journeys are anticipated.
TAT predicts that the North, with the highest occupancy rate of 78%, will earn an income of around 2.05 billion baht, followed by the Northeast and East, with occupancy rates of 75% and 72%, earning 1.26 billion baht and 3.88 billion baht, respectively.
The agency also expected some 700,000-800,000 foreign tourists to visit Thailand between Christmas and New Year, generating about 26 billion baht in revenue. The number of foreigners will push the total volume this year to 11.5 million, exceeding the 10 million target set earlier.
TAT aims to welcome 20 million foreign holidaymarkers in 2023 for a revenue of 2.38 trillion bath./.