Thai PM attaches importance to strategic partnership with Vietnam
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) meets outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha affirmed his country will continue to closely cooperate with Vietnam, both bilaterally and multilaterally, for the benefits of the two nations.
While receiving out-going Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on March 22, the PM, who is also Defence Minister, congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic development and COVID-19 combat achievements.
He praised the close bilateral relationship during the past 45 years since the two countries set up diplomatic ties in 1976, saying it is now a strategic partnership.
He urged both countries to soon implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the fourth Joint Cabinet Retreat (JCR) and sign the Action Programme to realise the Vietnam-Thailand Strategic Partnership for the 2021-2025 period.
In the economic field, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Vietnam and Thailand see much room for cooperation and mutual support in increasing value of their agricultural products as well as participating in the regional value chain.
He asked Vietnam to back Thailand in fulfilling its role as APEC Chair in 2022 as well as its strategy on the bio, circular and green (BCG) economy.
For his part, Ambassador Thanh stressed that Vietnam always creates favourable conditions for Thai investors to do business in the country. He also affirmed that he would coordinate with Thai agencies, ministries and sectors to further deepen the Vietnam-Thailand Strategic Partnership.
The diplomat shared a plan to organize activities to celebrate the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and proposed the two sides promote policy exchanges to facilitate entry-exit and travel between the two countries, including studying the possibility of using "vaccine passport"./.