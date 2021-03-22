Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate newly elected leaders of Laos Top Vietnamese leaders on March 22 offered congratulations to newly elected leaders of the State, Government, and National Assembly of Laos.

Politics Inspection Commission proposes expelling Tat Thanh Cang from Party The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed that the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat expel Tat Thanh Cang, who once served as a member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, from the Party, according to a statement released by the commission on March 22.

Politics Vietnam views Japan as strategic partner of leading importance: Top leader Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 22 held phone talks with President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide.

Politics Top legislator chairs National Election Council’s 4th sitting Preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 have been made in line with law and on schedule, with no problems affecting the elections, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan told the National Election Council’s fourth session in Hanoi on March 22.