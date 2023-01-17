Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on people to vote wisely when casting their ballots in the general election slated for May.



In a speech at a ceremony to mark Thai Teachers' Day on January 16, he said the country remains beset by problems that have implications for the future and how the country would go forward. Thus, voters should ponder carefully in the next election to contribute to the country’s strength and stability.



The PM made the call after he officially joined the United Thai National Party (UTN) a week earlier to represent the party to run for prime minister, instead of staying with the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP). PPRP is the party that elected him the head of government after the 2019 election.



According to a ruling by Thailand's Constitutional Court, Prayut can serve as prime minister until 2025 if he wins the upcoming election./.