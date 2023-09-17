Videos 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians opens in Hanoi The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, hosted by the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Inter-Parliamentary Union opened in Hanoi on September 15.

World Thailand: Special panel formed to address El Nino impact The Thai prime minister has called for the establishment of a special committee tasked with preparing for and mitigating the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon. The committee’s primary focus is to assess the feasibility of declaring a state of emergency in various provinces to facilitate rapid response efforts.

World Thailand sets new international tourism revenue target Thailand has set a new target of earning 3 trillion THB (about 85 billion USD) from international visitors and turning the country into a sports and entertainment centre, according to Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

World Indonesia to own largest EV battery plant in Southeast Asia Indonesian President Joko Widodo on September 14 announced that a battery plant for electric vehicles (EV) in Karawang, West Java, is expected to become the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia.