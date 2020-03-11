World Indonesia adds four more days to 2020 public holidays Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB Ministry) Minister Tjahjo Kumolo, Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah, and Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi have signed a joint decree regarding national holidays and collective leave in 2020.

World Ukrainian media highlights Vietnamese community’s support for local fire victims Many newspapers of Ukraine have reported on the financial assistance of the Vietnamese community in the country for local victims of a fire in Odessa in December last year.

World Thailand’s fruit exports face difficulties amid COVID-19 Thailand’s fruit exporters are hoping that the negative effects of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) will soon be over.

World Indonesia grapples with dengue fever Indonesia reported 100 dengue fever deaths nationwide from the start of the year to March 9, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.