Thai PM observes anti-rabies activity, exhibition on supermarket cooperatives
Thai Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) at the event (Photo: https://forum.thaivisa.com/)
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thai Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha took part in an activity to promote the "Disease-free Animals, Save Humans from Rabies" project.
The Prime Minister attended the activity to promote the project, organised by Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. He warned the general public not to buy pets, particularly dogs, at stores without proper permits. The pets may be of inferior quality and may have health problems, and the owners may have to abandon them due to high medical costs. He instructed relevant units to enforce the law to prevent the issue of stray dogs strictly, because they can cause problems, such as diseases, for communities, tourist destinations and temples.
The Prime Minister also urged supermarket cooperatives to sell more organic vegetables, fruit and meat. He instructed relevant agencies to help manage them, teach farmers about organic farming and market demand, and promote beef cattle farming. He also would like supermarket cooperatives to expand to all provinces nationwide.
Gen. Prayut then observed an exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Education, to encourage educational institutions to teach coding to their students, as coding will improve their logical thinking and analytical skills. They will be able to distinguish fake news from actual news and information./.