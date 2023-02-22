Thai PM optimistic on economic recovery
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on February 21 expressed his optimism about the country’s economic recovery after the Bank of Thailand (BOT) reported a rise in foreign exchange reserves and the Finance Ministry's revenue collection exceeding its target.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: nationthailand)Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on February 21 expressed his optimism about the country’s economic recovery after the Bank of Thailand (BOT) reported a rise in foreign exchange reserves and the Finance Ministry's revenue collection exceeding its target.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said according to a report of the BOT, gross international reserves stood at 225.486 billion USD in January 2023, up 4% from 216.632 billion USD in December last year.
The spokesman said the Prime Minister was also buoyed by the report of the Finance Ministry that its revenue during the first four months of fiscal 2023, from October 2022 to January 2023, had surpassed the target.
Earlier, Fiscal Policy Office director-general Pornchai Thiraveja said revenue was 866.643 billion THB (more than 25 billion USD) in the first four months, 12.3% higher than the target and 10% higher than the same period last year.
Total revenue of the Revenue and Customs departments during the first four months of fiscal 2023 were 820.825 billion THB - 5.9% higher than the target.
Anucha affirmed that the prime minister gives priority to addressing the economic woes and to maintaining the country’s financial stability, adding that Prayut is confident that Thailand’s economy will revive with economic measures that have been jointly implemented by all concerned government agencies./.