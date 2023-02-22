ASEAN ASEAN promotes cooperation with Italy Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung, Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR), on February 20 chaired meetings with important partners in Italy to further promote relations between the bloc and the European country.

ASEAN Philippines posts 3.1 bln USD balance of payments surplus in January The Philippine central bank (BSP) on February 21 said the country’s overall balance of payments (BOP) posted a 3.1 billion USD surplus in January, a reversal from the 102 million USD deficit recorded a year earlier.

World Philippines reaffirms support for rules-based approaches to East Sea issue The Phillipines’ Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has reiterated the country's firm resolve to address the East Sea (also known as West Philippine Sea or South China Sea) issue through peaceful and legal means.

World Thai goods face challenges amid China’s reopening The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is gripped with a fresh worry over the influx of inexpensive Chinese goods following China's reopening, though Beijing's policy is good for the tourism sector.