

Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the army to be more proactive in tackling fake news online.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with the top military brass on December 26, spokesperson of the Thai Defence Ministry Kongcheep Tantravanich said the PM has ordered the Defence Ministry's directorates and the armed forces to increase monitoring and examination of fake news and step up its response to the distortion of facts on online media to prevent misunderstanding or damage to State agencies and society.

The PM also asked agencies to clarify fake news so that people do not fall prey to conflict.

Meanwhile, the army will also have take legal action against those who release such information, he said./.