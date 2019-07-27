Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha (Source: AP)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has pledged to lead the country on the path of progress with rule of law, without leaving anyone behind.



The statement was made when the parliamentary debate on the government’s policy statement closed on July 27, ending 34 hours of discussions that began on July 25.



Information published in local media before the meeting said Prayut's policy statement aims to make Thailand a developed country through 12 urgent policies and 12 long-term ones, focusing on the East Economic Corridor (EEC) project.



He also pledged to develop the country to move out of the middle-income trap during his tenure.



Thailand's new cabinet, consisting of 39 seats with 36 members, took their oath on July 16. Under the Thai Constitution, within 15 days of taking office, the government will have to present its policy statement to the Parliament, orienting the country's development in the next four years.-VNA