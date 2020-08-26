ASEAN ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee held an online consultation with dialogue partners and other partners on August 26 under the chair of Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s delegation to ASEAN.

World GMS countries seek to revive tourism Countries from the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) convened the first Destination Mekong Summit via video conference on August 26 to discuss ways to revive tourism during and after the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism.

World Indonesia, Philippines enhance economic, trade cooperation Indonesia and the Philippines have discussed a proposal to organise dialogues in copper and textiles, taking each other’s advantages and boost economic and trade links between the two countries.

World Suicide bombers in Philippine attack identified Two female suicide attackers who carried out a recent double bombing in the southern Philippines have been identified.