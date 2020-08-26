Thai PM proposes opening door for foreign tourists
Thai students wear face marks in classroom (Source: Bangkok Post)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on August 26 proposed opening the country’s door to foreign tourists who come from countries with a small number of COVID-19 cases.
The proposal was in response to a call from the state and private sectors.
The Thai leader said he agreed that Thailand should open the door in a limited way to foreign tourists so as to improve the economic situation, and affirmed his government will do all it can to ease the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic.
He added that state officials are discussing suitable measures to solve the problem of the tourist quantity while ensuring the general safety.
Thailand did not see any community-infected COVID-19 case over the past three months. However, the country’s economy experience a fall as tourism and export – its two main sources of income – are heavily influenced by the pandemic./.