Thai PM signs up with new party
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on January 9 joined the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) - a move that sealed his position as the party's prime ministerial candidate, the Bangkok Post reported.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on January 9 joined the United Thai Nation Party (UTN) - a move that sealed his position as the party's prime ministerial candidate, the Bangkok Post reported.
Prayut told a large crowd at an event in Bangkok that he mulled over joining the UTN for several months, and he hopes his decision will help him better address such problems as land issues, rising living costs, injustice and corruption.
The country must be strengthened and united in order to face global challenges, he stressed.
Last month, Prayut announced he will seek another term in a general election due to be held in the country before May./.