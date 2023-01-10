ASEAN ASEAN economies able to survive market volatility in 2023: UOB Major ASEAN economies should be able to survive volatile market swings in 2023 following similar turmoil last year thanks to the region's strong fundamentals, according to Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB).

World Philippines appoints new defence minister The Presidential Office of the Philippines on January 9 announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has chosen a former military chief who led the country’s fight against the coronavirus as his new defense minister.

World Lao newspaper highlights Laos – Vietnam relations Pasaxon (The People), the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on January 10 front-paged an article spotlighting the good relationship between Laos and Vietnam, affirming that it has been increasingly consolidated and cultivated.

World Malaysia prioritises promoting relations with Indonesia Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his two-day official visit to Indonesia at the invitation of President Joko Widodo has met its objectives.