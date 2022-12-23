Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is to seek another term in a general election due to be held in the kingdom before May next year.



The newly created United Thai Nation Party has offered support for him to become the PM candidate in the next election, he told reporters outside the Government House in Bangkok on December 23.



Prayut had been widely expected to leave his Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), which leads the ruling coalition.



PPRP has announced its leader and acting Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan will be the party's candidate in the election next year.



The Thai National Assembly is scheduled to end its term in March 2023, paving the way for a new parliamentary election in the country in May./.