ASEAN Thailand to extend travel bubble with neighbouring countries Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports plans to continue travel bubble discussions with short-haul destinations following this week's resumption of the Test & Go scheme.

ASEAN UN Security Council supports ASEAN’s role in facilitating peaceful solution in Myanmar The members of the United Nations Security Council reiterated their full support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) role in facilitating a peaceful solution in the interest of the people of Myanmar and their livelihoods.

World Malaysia leads Southest Asia in FDI attraction in 2022 Malaysia has outpaced other emerging Southeast Asia peers as the most attractive country for foreign direct investment in the 2022 Milken Institute Global Opportunity Index released on January 27, said the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry on January 28.

ASEAN Leaders of Cambodia, Myanmar hold online talks Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen had a teleconference with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar, on January 26.