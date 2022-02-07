Thai PM urges faster COVID-19 vacicnation for children aged 5-11
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on public health authorities to speed up COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11 as the virus continues to spread among kids and their vaccination rate remains very low.
Thailand offers the first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 since January 31 on a voluntary basis. (Photo: Reuters)
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on February 6 the prime minister was concerned about the rate of coronavirus infections in this segment of the population and wanted them to be quickly vaccinated.
Infections among this group totalled 123,403 between April to December last year, or 13,711 cases a month on average, while cases from January to February 2 this year reached 10,266, according to Government House figures.
The Ministry of Public Health has offered the first round of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 since January 31 on a voluntary basis. The second jab is planned from February 26.
Children aged six or more will also have the option of a Sinovac or Sinopharm shot in the future after the Chinese-made vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, he added.
The total number of children in Thailand in the 5-11 age bracket is 5 million but only about 41,000, or 0.8 percent, have received the first jab as of February 5, according to ministry data.
On February 7 morning, Thailand announced 10,470 new COVID-19 cases and 12 related death over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to over 2.5 million and death toll to 22,303./.