Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha voiced his concerns about national security after the discovery of a cache of military-grade weapons in a swamp in Chachoengsao province, reported Thai media on December 5.

Chan-o-cha said that security agencies have yet to capture the owners of the weapons and determine whether there are other arms depots nearby, which pose a danger to national security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan also expressed his concerns about the large amount of weapons near the capital city of Bangkok.

Thai police on November 24 found weapons including guns, bombs and bullets in Chachoengsao province bordering Bangkok.

It took three days for authorities to take all the weapons out of the area, said the Special Investigation Department of Thailand.-VNA