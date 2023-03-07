Thai police seize large amount of crystal meth
Thai police arrested four suspects and seized 3 million methamphetamine tablets, 297 kg of crystal meth and 20kg of ketamine in two operations in March, local media reported on March 7.
Illustrative image (Photo: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/)
The Nation Thailand quoted Lieut. Gen. Piya Tawichai, commissioner of the provincial Police Bureau 5, as saying that two suspects were arrested in Lampang’s Mae Phrik district at 6.50am on March 2 along with 2 million meth pills, 297kg of crystal meth and 2kg of ketamine.
Eight northern provinces come under the bureau’s jurisdiction, namely Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Lampang and Lamphun.
According to Piya, the suspects said this was the fifth time they had been hired to smuggle drugs from Chiang Rai to a central province. Each successful trip earned them more than 1 million THB in cash (30,000 USD).
Meanwhile, in an operation in Lampang’s Sop Prap district on March 7 early morning, two individuals were arrested and one million meth pills confiscated.
The officer believed both the hauls were planned by the Huay Sai Khao gang, whose five leaders are serving lifetime sentences in Lampang.
The commissioner said his bureau is investigating to see how these gang leaders have been giving out drug shipment orders from their prison cells since 2019./.