World ASEAN on economic rebound: Eurasia Review While many parts of the world are faltering on the edge of recession, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the first half of 2022 has been on an economic rebound, according to Eurasia Review.

World ACMECS, CLMV tourism ministers' meetings open in Cambodia The 5th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) and the 6th Cambodia – Laos – Myanmar – Vietnam (CLMV) Tourism Ministers' Meetings kicked off in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on November 3 under the online chair by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

World Thailand to maintain economic recovery in 2023 Leaders of the Bank of Thailand (BoT) have assessed that despite facing many challenges, Thailand will still maintain its economic recovery in the post-pandemic period.

World Indonesia aims to reduce 38.5% of sea waste by 2022 The government of Indonesia aimed to reduce 38.5% of sea waste by the end of 2022 as part of its larger goal of removing 70% of marine debris by 2025.