Thai Prime Minister sails through fourth no-confidence vote
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on July 23 survived a no-confidence vote in parliament - his last major test ahead of a general election next year.
General Prayut received 256 votes in favour and 206 against with nine abstentions.
Prayuth, 68, came to power during a 2014 coup and was later elected in 2019 general elections.
This is his fourth no-confidence vote since he assumed office./.