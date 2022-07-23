World Malaysia's inflation increases 3.4% in June Malaysia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3.4% to 127.4 in June this year from 123.2 in June last year, surpassing the country’s average inflation for the period from January 2011 to June 2022 by 1.9%.

World ADB raises Indonesia’s growth forecast to 5.2% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its growth forecast for Indonesia to 5.2% this year due to healthy domestic demand and steady export growth.

World Singapore now fully covered with standalone 5G Singapore has become one of the first countries in the world to be fully covered with standalone 5G after its largest telecoms service provider Singtel has blanketed 95% of outdoor locations here with 5G signals, three years ahead of the end-2025 target.

World Indonesia: Funding platform set up for renewable energy projects Indonesia has created a funding platform for its renewable energy projects, including a pioneering programme to retire coal-fired power plants, and appointed state-owned financing firm PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) to manage the funds.