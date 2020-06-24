World Indonesian scholar has high expectations for 36th ASEAN Summit The upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit, chaired by Vietnam on June 26, will be important and significant for the bloc, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic and regional security issues, an Indonesian scholar has said.

World Laos supports ASEAN human resources development plan Laos supports ASEAN’s human resources development plan, the Vientiane Times reported, quoting a speech by Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune at the 23rd ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council (ASCC) meeting on June 23.

World Russian expert: Posters a weapon in Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight Chairman of the Expert Council of the Eurasian Ideas Foundation (EIF) Grigory Trofimchuk has said that communications via posters and placards were key weapons in Vietnam’s successful fight against COVID-19 as well as its pathway to building socialism.