Thai Prime Minister to attend 36th ASEAN Summit
Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to attend the 36th ASEAN Summit and relevant meetings chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 26.
Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: https://thailand.prd.go.th/)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to attend the 36th ASEAN Summit and relevant meetings chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 26.
According to a report from the Thai government, with the theme “Cohesive and Responsive”, the event will be the first summit held in the form of a video conference.
The summit will focus on enhancing cooperation among ASEAN member nations in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and discussing a post-pandemic comprehensive recovery plan for the region.
PM Prayut will propose three post-pandemic approaches, including promoting ASEAN's true connection through accelerating the implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025 (MPAC 2025); fostering ASEAN's strengths from the inside through economic integration and digital infrastructure investment; and promoting ASEAN's long-term immunity with building a post-COVID-19 recovery plan whereby sustainable public health, food and human security will be centered.
In addition to the summit, the Thai leader will also attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age and interface sessions with representatives from the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), ASEAN Youth, and ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC)./.