Banner of the exhibition (Source: thanhnien.vn)

– A total of 150 Vietnamese businesses and 250 others from Thailand are displaying their products at an exhibition that opened in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on May 31.The Vietnam-Thailand exhibition, the first of its kind in An Giang, featured hundreds of booths showcasing a range of products like consumption goods, food, farm produce, household utensils, electronics, garments-textile, footwear, cosmetics and jewelry, along with traditional dishes of the two countries.The event aims to create cooperation opportunities between Vietnamese and Thai enterprises.Within the framework of the exhibition, which lasts until June 9, there will be promotion programmes and art activities.-VNA