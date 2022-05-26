Business Hai Phong promotes investment from French enterprises A conference was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 25 to promote French investment in the locality.

Business Vietnamese economy to do well in 2022: experts The Vietnamese economy recovered more slowly than the world economy last year, but the reverse is likely to be true this year.

Business Conference looks to improve Quang Ninh PCI rankings Authorities of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh held a conference on May 25 on the implementation of tasks and solutions to improve the local business climate and competitiveness.

Business UK attaches importance to agriculture cooperation with Vietnam Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) of the UK Victoria Prentis on May 25 highlighted the importance of the Vietnam-UK agriculture and rural development cooperation, especially now that the UK government considers Vietnam as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific region.