Thai retail corporation to sell some 1,000 tonnes of lychees
Thailand's retail corporation Central Retail in Vietnam plans to put on shelves about 1,000 tonnes of lychee this year, with first batches of the fruit from Bac Giang province’s Luc Ngan district transported to its supermarkets after a ceremony on May 25.
The favourite summer treat is now available across the group’s GO!, Big C, and Tops Market supermarket chains nationwide.
Next week, Central Retail together with the Tien Giang authorities will organise the Vietnam fruit festival in a bid to promote lychee – a northern fruit – in the southern area. The group is also working with Thai partners to effectively distribute the fruit in Thailand.
Earlier, the Bac Giang People’s Committee and Central Retail signed a cooperation pact on lychee distribution in 2022 on both virtual and physical channels./.