Society Social Sciences Academy head receives warning for wrongdoings The Politburo on September 30 decided to give a warning to Bui Nhat Quang, President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), as a disciplinary measure for his wrongdoings as the head of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the VASS in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.

Society Southeast Asian, European universities discuss higher education governance reform A workshop on building common development strategies for higher education was held at the Free University of Brussels (ULB) in Belgium on September 29, attracting representatives of eight Vietnamese and Cambodian universities and the Francophone University Agency (AUF).

Society 50 outstanding young people with disabilities honoured As many as 50 young people with disabilities who are outstanding role models across the country were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 29 within the framework of the programme "Toa sang nghi luc Viet".