Thai Room established at Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam
The Thai Embassy in Hanoi and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) on September 30 co-organised a ceremony to inaugurate the Thai Room at the academy's campus.
The inauguration was part of activities in celebration of the 46th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations.
Supported by the embassy and the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (ThaiCham), the Thai Room, the first dedicated to an ASEAN member state at the academy, is suitable for multipurpose usage, including reception, lecturing and training for government officials, diplomats and students.
Addressing the ceremony, Pham Lan Dung, Acting President of DAV, said the space was conceived in November 2021 at the proposal of Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura. Since then, the diplomat and the embassy have worked closely and effectively with the academy and the Thai business community to implement the project, she added.
The “Thai Room” is a living testament to the strengthening Strategic Partnership between the two countries, particularly regarding cultural and academic exchanges, Dung noted.
Thai Ambassador Nikorndej Balankura affirmed that the space demonstrates Thailand's determination in establishing a long-term relationship with Vietnam in terms of education and human resources development, which are the foundation for the countries’ socio-economic development.
According to the diplomat, in the near future, the embassy wants to cooperate with DAV in organising lectures and seminars on aspects of interest to both nations, including issues of sub-regional and regional cooperation mechanisms such as the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).
The embassy also plans to connect the academy to leading educational institutions in Thailand to promote bilateral cooperation in educational and professional exchange. The sides will also work on developing the first "Thai studies" curriculum at DAV./.