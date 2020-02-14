Thai Senate passes 2020 budget bill
The Thai Senate on February 14 approved the 2020 Budget Bill with 215 votes for and six abstentions.
Illustrative image (Photo: Bangkok Post)
Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Senate on February 14 approved the 2020 Budget Bill with 215 votes for and six abstentions.
The bill easily passed the House of Representatives, by 257-1, on February 13 after the opposition opted out of the re-vote for the second and third readings ordered by the Constitutional Court due to proxy voting by the coalition parties, reported the Bangkok Post newspaper.
The bill will be sent to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha next week and he will forward it to the King for royal endorsement, according to the paper.
Thailand’s 2020 fiscal year started from October 1, 2019./.
The bill easily passed the House of Representatives, by 257-1, on February 13 after the opposition opted out of the re-vote for the second and third readings ordered by the Constitutional Court due to proxy voting by the coalition parties, reported the Bangkok Post newspaper.
The bill will be sent to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha next week and he will forward it to the King for royal endorsement, according to the paper.
Thailand’s 2020 fiscal year started from October 1, 2019./.