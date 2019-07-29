A group photo of the team at the Tan Son Nhat international airport (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Thai Son Nam futsal club has set off for Thailand ahead of their participation in the upcoming AFC Club Futsal Championship 2019 scheduled for August 7-18, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam.



The team will have one week of training in order to make final preparations before the start of the tournament.



To aid in their training camp, the team will take part in friendly matches against strong opponents in Al Dhafrah Club on July 30 and Thammasat Club on August 3.



The Thai Son Nam club has been drawn in Group B, which is widely considered to be the toughest of the four groups due to the presence of Naft Al Wasat of Iraq and Al Rayyan SC of Qatar who are viewed as two of the stronger teams in the competition. The final team in Group B are rookies AGMK FC from Uzbekistan.



National champions Thai Son Nam have set a goal of advancing to the competition’s final round. - VNA