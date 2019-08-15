Thai Son Nam players cerebrate after their 5-1 quarter-final win at the AFC Futsal Club Championship in Thailand. (Photo: the-afc.com)

Thai Son Nam of Vietnam advanced to the semi-finals of the AFC Futsal Club Championship for the fourth time in a row after a 5-1 win over Shenzhen Nanling Tielang of China in Thailand on August 14.The Vietnamese team, who finished second in last year's tournament, were heavy favourites over the Chinese side.Thai Son Nam dominated early, despite having to do without key striker Vu Duc Tung due to a toe injury.Minh Tri, Manh Dung and Doan Phat rotated to threaten the Chinese team’s area however they were unable to make the breakthrough.Sergio Rodrigo of Shenzhen nearly opened the scoring in a counter-attack but he failed to find the target, before the first half ended goalless.Things changed in the second half, as Japanese forward Kazuya Shimizu of Thai Son Nam netted in the 22nd minute, before Tran Thai Huy scored the Vietnamese side's second goal with a powerful finish.Shimizu completed his double in the 35th minute, scoring into an unguarded net, his tournament-leading seventh goal.The two other goals were scored by striker Nguyen Minh Tri and Ton That Phi in the 37th and 38th minutes when Shenzhen pushed up looking for a goal.Striker Ding Shunjie finally netted a consolation in the last seconds with a shot from close range.Thai Son Nam will face three-time champions Nagoya Oceans of Japan in the semi-final on August 15 at the Bangkok Arena.Earlier, Nagoya Oceans defeated Vamos FC of India 3-1 in the quarter-final.-VNA