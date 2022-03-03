ASEAN ASEAN calls for peaceful dialogue to stabilise situation in Ukraine The Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on March 3 called for an immediate ceasefire or armistice in Ukraine, reiterating their belief that ‘there is still room for a peaceful dialogue’.

World Thailand’s exports sustain growth momentum Thailand's exports in January climbed 8 percent year-on-year thanks to the global economic recovery, an easing of the container shortage, and promotions by local authorities.

World Indonesia to raise marine management issue at G20 meetings Indonesia will raise three priority issues at the 2022 G20 Environment Deputies Ministerial-Climate and Sustainable Working Group (EDM-CSWG) meetings, including marine management, to achieve climate change mitigation targets.