Thai striker to play for Japanese club
The number one striker of Thailand’s U23 football team Teerasak Poeiphimai was invited to play for a club of Japan after the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Championship 2022.
Teerasak's club, Port FC, confirmed that its striker has been invited by a very strong club of the Japan Professional Football League’s J2 League.
The Japanese club has selected the striker because of his impressive performance in the AFF U23 Championship where Teerasak played three matches and scored three goals.
The J2 League’s clubs want to sign contracts with Southeast Asian players partly because they are implementing big projects to promote their image.
At present, FC Ryukyu, which is also a member club of the J2 League, also owns a Thai young player Sitisoke Phaso./.