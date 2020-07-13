Thai swine breeders asked to limit prices
The Thai Department of Internal Trade (DIT) Director-General Whichai Pochanakij has asked the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand to limit pig prices to 80 baht (2.56 USD) per kilogram.
The present price is around 75 baht to 80 baht per kilogram, The Nation Thailand reported.
DIT Deputy Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam said the price needs to be controlled so that pork prices are at most 160 baht per kilogram.
He also added that if pig prices went beyond 80 baht per kilogram, his department would limit swine exports.
The pork price has increased due to a lifting of the lockdown, with restaurants and hotels ordering more pork to meet an expected increase in demand. The reopening of schools has also spurred demand, Wattanasak said.
Another factor for the increase in pork prices was African swine fever in nearby countries and China, he said.
However, the department estimated that the increase in price would be only short term.
Wattanasak said the DIT won’t intervene over this “short-term” increase, as it would be advantageous for swine raisers, who had been affected by low prices.
The country exported 400,000 to 500,000 pigs last year.
In 2020, exports are expected to touch 2.16 million to 2.88 million pigs. This number is estimated to be at a safe level and will not affect domestic consumption./.