World Indonesia, Australia roll out worker exchange programme Indonesia will conduct a worker-exchange programme with Australia to boost its human resources, a senior government official announced just days after the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) entered into force.

World COVID-19: Philippines re-imposes lockdown of Manila The Philippine authorities on July 13 announced the partial lockdown of the Manila capital again from July 15 or 16 with about 250,000 people as COVID-19 infections surge, just six weeks after quarantine measures were loosened.

World Malaysian PM wins in parliamentary vote Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on July 13 won in a key parliamentary vote seen as an important barometer of support for the leader.

World Indonesia plans to impose sanctions against violators of health protocols Indonesian authorities said on July 13 that the country is planning to impose sanctions against violators of health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to tighten the public discipline which President Joko Widodo assessed is still low.