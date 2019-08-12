The Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports has met with tourism business operators from the private sector in Krabi to hear comments and jointly develop tourism opportunities.(Source: forum.thaivisa.com

- The Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports has met with tourism business operators from the private sector in Krabi to hear comments and jointly develop tourism opportunities.Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was accompanied by a team of officials on the visit to Krabi to meet the administators of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Krabi Provincial Industry Council and the Executive Board of the Krabi Chamber of Commerce.Mr Phiphat said Krabi is ready for the further development of its products, services and beautiful marine and inland tourist attractions that are now world-renowned. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is working with various ministries to increase the number of domestic and international flights to Krabi Airport, connect inland tourism routes throughout the provinces of the southern region especially the Andaman coastal provinces, and promote maritime tourism focusing on groups of tourists with high spending capacity. The emphasis is mainly on the safety of tourists and a high standard of service.An event was arranged to hear the group’s diverse opinions on steering tourism and developing sports’ policies, while Krabi is holding an activity called “Krabi Go Green to Andaman Go Green’ to upgrade community tourism in a sustainable manner. – NNT/VNA