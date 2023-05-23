Hanoi (VNA) – The strong rebound of Thailand’s tourism post COVID-19 has helped to improve unemployment rate in the country.



According to a recent report of the country's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), Thailand's unemployment rate in the first quarter of this year declined to 1.05% from 1.15%, the lowest in the past three years.



The report said the country had a workforce of 39.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 2.4% compared to the same period last year, thanks to the growth of both the agricultural and non-agricultural sectors.



According to the NESDC, the improved labour market was due to the ongoing economic recovery and the buoyant tourism sector, although employment in the manufacturing sector decreased slightly.



It highlighted that the annual recruitment demand in the information technology field ranged from 20,000 to 30,000 jobs. However, Thailand does not have enough graduates to meet this demand.



In addition, the report also pointed out that extreme weather caused by climate change has impacted income and employment of agricultural workers as well as industry output./.